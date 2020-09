A police convoy vehicle lost control and overturned on Sunday after hitting a truck that was parked on the side of the road at Nonoi petrol pump in Nagaon.

Policemen aboard the convoy vehicle bearing registration number “ML02-5522” were injured in the incident. Two of them who were critically injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

An executive member of Karbi Anglong was also injured in the incident.

The convoy was enroute Guwahati from Karbi Anglong.