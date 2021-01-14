Polio Immunisation Day Pushed To Jan 31

Keeping in view of the massive countrywideanti- COVID-19 vaccination drive that will be rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from January 16, the National Immunisation Day (NID) or “Polio Ravivar” to January 31 this year.

Considering the anti-COVID vaccine rollout is the world’s largest immunisation exercise the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) in consultation with the office of the President of India Ram Nath Kovind has decided to reschedule the Polio vaccination day.

The President will launch the Polio National Immunisation Day on January 30 by administering Polio drops to some children at 11.45 am in the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

“The decision is in keeping with the stated policy of the Health Ministry to ensure that COVID management and vaccination services as well as non-COVID essential health services proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other,” an official release from the health ministry said.