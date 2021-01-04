“Political Game Going On Between Himanta And Me”: Ajmal

MP Badruddin Ajmal during a press conference on Monday said that there was a political game going on between him and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding that “people can enjoy the rivalry”.

A month before, Himanta alleged that the AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal trying to kill Hindu community by mixing chemicals in sweets. In response to that statement Ajmal said he will even send more 2 kg sweets everyday to the minister now.

Ajmal accuses Himanta of getting TRP by his name. By issuing new matter on his name Himanta is playing political game.

Ajmal further said the BJP party is exploiting minorities.

Remarking the upcoming state assembly poll, Ajmal said that their party base is very strong and also told that they are completely ready for the targeted seat.

Moreover, on AIUDF-Congress alliance on 2021 election, Ajmal made a positive sign about the matter.

Ajmal said, “We are pushing the issue of friendship to the Congress court. Survey is processing by the Congress High Command, after which we will talk about alliance”. Rahul Gandhi will visit Assam in February and after his visit, the alliance will be finalized, he added.