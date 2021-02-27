Political Posters Removed In Guwahati Ahead Of Polls

Shortly after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for assembly elections across five states, the Kamrup Metro District Administration ordered for the removal of all political posters from public spaces and government establishments within Saturday.

The state administration started the process on Friday evening itself. “As soon as Election Commission notified the dates for polls today, the model code of conduct came into effect. We are removing the political posters and banners from all public places and government buildings,” said Lakshya Jyoti Das, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kamrup-Metro, Assam to ANI.

The Assembly elections for 126 seats in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27.

