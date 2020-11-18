Polls for Tiwa Autonomous Council to be Held on Dec 17

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Tiwa Autonomous Council polls
Representative Image
0

The election to the 36-member Tiwa Autonomous Council in Assam will be held on December 17. The counting will be held on December 19, said the State Election Commission.

The polling will take place between 7:30 am and 4:30 pm across the Councils 36 constituencies spread over Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said. Issuing the poll notification, Kumar said the last date of filing nomination papers is November 25 and the scrutiny of the documents will be held on November 26.

The list of the nominated candidates will be issued on November 26 while the withdrawal of the candidature will be allowed till November 28, the election officer said.

Related News

Stage Set to Begin 17th General Conference of AASU

Assam’s Heartthrob Zubeen Garg Turns 48 Today

Patricia Mukhim Resigns from Editors Guild of India

242 New COVID Cases In Assam, 2 Deaths

He further said that the re-poll if necessary will be held on December 18.

The State Election Commission will strictly follow the guidelines of the Election Commission of India to conduct the poll amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kumar said.

You might also like
Top Stories

Cyclone Amphan: Assam govt issues high alert

Regional

Stick to singing: BJP supporter threatens Zubeen

Regional

Assam witnesses decline in active COVID-19 cases

National

Actor turned politician MH Ambareesh passes away

Entertainment

#MeToo : CINTAA expels Alok Nath

World

“Won’t allow Iran to develop World’s deadliest weapons”: Trump

Comments
Loading...