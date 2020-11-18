Polls for Tiwa Autonomous Council to be Held on Dec 17

The election to the 36-member Tiwa Autonomous Council in Assam will be held on December 17. The counting will be held on December 19, said the State Election Commission.

The polling will take place between 7:30 am and 4:30 pm across the Councils 36 constituencies spread over Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said. Issuing the poll notification, Kumar said the last date of filing nomination papers is November 25 and the scrutiny of the documents will be held on November 26.

The list of the nominated candidates will be issued on November 26 while the withdrawal of the candidature will be allowed till November 28, the election officer said.

He further said that the re-poll if necessary will be held on December 18.

The State Election Commission will strictly follow the guidelines of the Election Commission of India to conduct the poll amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kumar said.