Pooja Chavan Suicide Case: Maha Minister Resigns From Shiv Sena

In a recent development, Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod on Sunday resigned from his position after the BJP linked him to a 23-year-old woman’s alleged death by suicide in Pune.

“I have submitted my resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Since I have been accused of being linked to the woman’s death, maligned, I don’t think I should continue on this post…I will appeal (to the authorities) that a swift investigation should be conducted in this matter so that the truth comes out,” he said.

The woman, Pooja Chavan, was a tiktoker and used to live with her brother and his friends to pursue an English-speaking course in Pune. She allegedly died by suicide on February 8.

Two days after her death, an audio clip surfaced on social media in which two men are talking about the woman’s death. The BJP claims one of the men in the audio clip is Mr Rathod.The Shiv Sena leader has denied the charge.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said an FIR cannot be registered before investigation is complete.

“Our job is to behave properly and just. But politics has been dirty for the past few days. Investigation has to happen, and we believe it should be fair. But during investigation, destroying someone should not be the aim,” he said at a press conference.

The BJP had been demanding his resignation from the post.

“Minister with serious allegations in Pooja Chavan suicide case should resign! The BJP protested against this by burning a statue of Sanjay Rathore in Beed district,” BJP Maharashtra tweeted last week.

Moreover, the woman’s family has not filed a complaint over her death.