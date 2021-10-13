Poppy Seeds Worth Over Rs 18 Lakh Seized In Mizoram

As many as 140 bags of Poppy seeds were recovered by troopers of Assam Rifles on Tuesday in Mizoram’s Champhai area.

According to an official notification, the recovered Poppy seeds cost approximately Rs 18.83 lakhs.

The Poppy seeds were recovered during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and the Customs department based on specific inputs.

The seized items were then handed over to the Customs department.

Poppy seeds are an oilseed obtained from the opium poppy. It is banned in many countries because of its morphine content and also because of the risk that viable seeds will be sold and used to grow opium poppies.