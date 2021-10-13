Poppy Seeds Worth Over Rs 18 Lakh Seized In Mizoram

By Pratidin Bureau on October 13, 2021

As many as 140 bags of Poppy seeds were recovered by troopers of Assam Rifles on Tuesday in Mizoram’s Champhai area.

According to an official notification, the recovered Poppy seeds cost approximately Rs 18.83 lakhs.

The Poppy seeds were recovered during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and the Customs department based on specific inputs.

The seized items were then handed over to the Customs department.

Poppy seeds are an oilseed obtained from the opium poppy. It is banned in many countries because of its morphine content and also because of the risk that viable seeds will be sold and used to grow opium poppies.

Mizorampoppy seeds
Related Posts

Sherman Ali Sent To Judicial Custody, Lodged In Guwahati Central Jail

Tripura Congress Expels 4 Senior Leaders

Assamese Short Film “A Little Sunshine” Shines At International Film Festival

Mizoram: Police Bus With 22 People Onboard Meets With Accident

Barpeta Jail Prisoner Commits Suicide Inside Prison

Athlete Hima Das Tests Positive Of Covid-19

Punjab Worst Hit By Power Crisis Due To Coal Shortage