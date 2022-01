Notable Assamese mobile theatre actor Pankaj Pujari passed away on Tuesday. He was reportedly suffering from kidney-related ailments for a prolonged period.

The versatile actor was very popular locally and had also worked in serials and ad films. He was part of the ad film titled “Maa Ke Sath Maa Ka Darshan” which won the gold for the “Best Content Marketing Launch” at Foxglove Awards 2020.

