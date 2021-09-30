Popular TV Actress Shweta Tiwari Hospitalised

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari has been admitted to hospital after she complained of weakness.

According to a source, Shweta Tiwari was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after she complained of low blood pressure.

“This is to inform everyone that Shweta Tiwari was hospitalised due to weakness and slight low pressure. The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change,” the source’s statement read.

Shweta’s team also assured her fans that she will be discharged soon.

For the unversed, Shweta went to Cape Town, South Africa in July for the shoot of the 11th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. After coming back to India, she got busy shooting for her short film in Delhi.

Reacting to the development, Shweta’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli dropped a cryptic post, where he wished the actress a healthy recovery beside taking a dig at her massive weight loss transformation. “Mere aur mere ladke ki aapas man milne aur saath ranhe ki haq ki ladai apni jagah hai aur Court main chal rahi hai, par Bhagwan kare Sweta jaldi se tandarust ho jaye. Actr bechaare aapn sabe samne sabse sundar ban ne ke chakkar main, aur aap sabka aur zyaada pyaar paane ke liye, zarrorat se zyaada body banate rehte hai, kam se kam khana khate rehte hain, aur phir ek din unka dil thak jaata hai,” he wrote.

