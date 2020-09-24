Popular TV Actress Shweta Tiwari Tests COVID+

Shweta Tiwari, best known for playing the iconic Prerna Basu in the first leg of Ekta Kapoor’s super-hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to ETimes, she said, “”Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19.” She also said that she has quarantined herself at home.

Saying that she developed symptoms on September 16, the actress said she didn’t want to take any chances. Tiwari reportedly said, “”I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested.”

The actress further said, “I am drinking lots of hot water essentially and reading a lot. I had symptoms for the first three days. I got tested on September 17. But now I am okay. I have to quarantine myself till October 1 at least. My next test will happen on September 27.”