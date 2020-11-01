Top StoriesEntertainment

Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Tests COVID +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
YouTube star Bhuvan Bam has tested positive for coronavirus, he informed through a series of Instagram stories on Sunday.

“I have been unwell for the last few days. Test results have come and I am Covid positive”, he wrote.

The YouTuber furthermore asked the people not to take virus lightly, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Earlier in March, Bhuvan donated Rs 10 lakh, his entire month’s earning, to PM-CARES Fund, the CM Relief Fund and the Feeding India initiative as COVID-19 aid.

Bhuvan is known for his popular youtube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’, which has over 20 million subscribers. Apart from making short comedy sketches, he makes music videos as well. He also appeared in a short film ‘Plus Minus’ alongside Divya Dutta, which later went on to win a Filmfare Award.

