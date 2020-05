The state reported 89 new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday taking the total number of infected persons to 1,024.

There are 30 new Covid-19 cases in Kamrup, 17 in Tinsukia, 14 in Guwahati, 14 in Dhubri, 10 in Cachar, 4 in Dhemaji.

The trend shows the state adds at least 200 new cases every two days as more people have started coming from outside.