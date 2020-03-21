Positive COVID-19 cases rise to 258 in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners. Also, four people have died in the pandemic in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Prime Minister on Friday stated that the threat of the pandemic is common for all states and stressed the need for Centre and all States to work together. Earlier on Thursday, while addressing the nation, the PM said asked the citizens to follow ‘Janta Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its guidelines on COVID-19 testing said, “Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day five and day 14 of coming in his/her contact.”