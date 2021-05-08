Positive & Death Rates of COVID Increasing: Dr. Anupal Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau
Additional Superintendent of Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH), Dr. Anupal Sarma said that the positive cases of COVID-19 increased than the previous year. This time the number of deaths has also been increased, Dr. Sarma informed.

Dr. Sarma said that the number of cases and deaths have increased this time as most of the people have not done their tests although they have symptoms and most of the people opted for home isolation. “Although the people opted to go for home isolation, they do not check the oxygen level frequently and when their health deteriorates they rushed to hospital and died on their way or in hospital premises,” Dr. Sarma added.

He further urged that people to be aware of the disease and that they should go for tests and medical treatment. He also requested the people to go to the hospital or COVID Care center if they test positive for the virus. “It is very unfortunate that people are dying because of lack of oxygen even though we have sufficient oxygen,” said Dr. Sarma.

