Top StoriesNational

Posters Of French Prez Pasted On Mumbai Roads

By Pratidin Bureau
96

In an unprecedented move, pictures of France President Emmanuel Macron were pasted and trampled upon Muhammad Ali road in South Mumbai on Thursday. This came just a day after PM Modi extended solidarity to France and condemned the recent attacks.

Soon after a video clip of the posters went viral, Mumbai police deployed several teams to remove the posters from the roads.

Related News

PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Aarogya Van’ In Gujarat

10 CRPF Personnel Injured As Truck Overturns

Jishnu Baruah Appointed New Chief Secretary Of Assam

AJP Steps Up Membership Drive

According to Mumbai police spokesperson S Chaitanya, the posters have now been removed however no case has been registered so far.

Macron is facing a barrage of criticism from the Muslim community over his defence of the right to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. On October 16, a French schoolteacher was beheaded for allegedly showing cartoons of Prophet Mohammed in his class. The suspect, a Chechen-origin teen, was shot by the French police.

During a mourning ceremony in France, Macron asserted that France “will not give up cartoons” and claimed that the teacher was slain for representing secular and democratic values.

On Thursday (Oct 29), a Tunisian man armed with a knife and allegedly carrying a copy of the Quran attacked worshippers in a French church in the in Mediterranean city of Nice and killed three. Out of the three victims was a woman who was beheaded in a gruesome manner.

You might also like
World

Pakistan Releases Masood Azhar From Jail Secretly

Regional

One Dies of COVID-19 At GMCH

Regional

Cab driver allegedly jumps into Brahmaputra River from Saraighat Bridge

National

Shocking! 86-Year-Old Woman Raped

National

JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Masked Woman

National

Maharashtra Assembly Election: BJP Announces 1st List of 125 Candidates

Comments
Loading...