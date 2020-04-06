Top StoriesRegional

Power demand in Assam dipped 471 MW in 9 mins: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘9 pm, 9 minutes’ lights off call to support India’s fight against coronavirus reduced Assam’s demand for electricity by 471 MW on Sunday night.

Addressing a press conference in National Health Mission office in Guwahati, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that reduction of power demand dropped to 471 MW during 9 PM, 9 minutes initiative in the state.

He also said that a total of 491 samples related to Tablighi Jamaat have already been collected, while remaining 128 samples to be collected by this evening.  It is a matter of relief that except one case from Cachar, no new COVID-19 positive case found in last 48 hours.

The Health Minister affirmed that they have already identified 112 persons who came into contact with Manish Tibrewal including his parents, wife, and children.

 “We have collected 98 samples that came into contact with Tibrewal. Of which 85 persons have tested negative, remaining samples are in process”, Sarma said.  

