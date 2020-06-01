Top StoriesNationalRegional

Power dept employees protest against Electricity Amendment Bill Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Around 12 lakh power engineers and employees across the country will protest against the proposed amendment in the Electricity Act 2003 on Monday.

A call for the nationwide agitation has been given by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE).

In line with the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) , All India Federation Of Power Diploma Engineers (AIFPDE), All India Electricity Employees Federation – (AITUC), Electricity Employees Federation Of India (CITU), Indian National Electricity Workers Federation (INTUC), All India Power Mens’ Federation and other independent workers’ unions, the PSEB Engineers Association (PSEBEA) has also decided to wear black badges against the proposed amendment.

