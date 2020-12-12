National

PPE industry providing sustainable direct employment: Smriti Irani

By Pratidin Bureau
India produced over 60 million personal protective equipment (PPE) and 150 million N95 masks from March to October, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani while addressing a programme on Aatmanirbhar Bharat via videoconferencing on Friday.

At her virtual address during a meeting related to “A Movement Towards AtmaNirbhar Bharat,” the minister said, ” From not having a single manufacturing unit for PPE in March, India so far has produced over 60 million PPE coveralls & more than 150 million N-95 masks. And, exported 20 million PPE coveralls & 40 million N-95 masks to Europe, Africa, Australia, USA & Middle East countries.”

Smriti Irani remarked ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ as a glorious chapter for BJP government as India became the only nation in the world to have established a Rs. 7,000 crore PPE industry providing sustainable direct employment to 5 lakh people during the pandemic.

“I thank the organisation for conducting a study on India’s success in becoming one of the world leaders in mfg & exports of PPE Coveralls & N-95 masks” she added.  

