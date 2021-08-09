PPFA Urges Centre To Mediate With Bangladesh To Prevent Anti-Hindu Activities

Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA), a northeast India-based nationalist citizen’s forum on Monday urged the central government to deal with the Bangladesh government in Dhaka strongly over the relentless attacks on temples and Hindu villagers inside their country.

In an official statement, the PPFA said it wishes to remind that every patriotic citizen of Bangladesh fought for its independence against the colonial British regime and later the brutal Pakistani forces.

They also suffered a lot for their hard-earned independence, it said.

“Hence, all Bangladeshi nationals, irrespective of their religious believes, have rights to live a dignified life and the Sheikh Hasina led Awami League government in Dhaka must ensure safety and security to every minority citizen in the south-Asian nation,” it further said.

On Saturday, a group of miscreants vandalized six temples, defaced several idols, ransacked shops and houses belonged to Hindu families at Shiali village under Rupsha Upazila of Khulna locality, PPFA pointed out.

“It started with a religious procession of female devotees from Purba Para temple to Shiali Mahasmashan temple. As the Hindu ladies crossed a mosque chanting the Kirtan, a form of devotional songs, the local preacher of a mosque on their way had objected to the procession,” PPFA said in a statement.

The situation escalated quickly which led to heated arguments between both parties. Later, a group of Islamists arrived in Shiali village at night hours and vandalized the temples along with other personal properties.

“Bangladesh must not forget the contributions of Indian armed forces during their freedom movement against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. After independence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman assured equal opportunities to every Bengali national irrespective of their religion and ethnicities. That principle should not be diluted in fear of the radicals,” opined PPFA.

Further, the PPFA stated that when Bangladesh was born in 1971 every citizen of the Muslim dominated country identified as a Bengali speaking national. But the recent incidents prove that the exclusive linguistic identity has also failed to give essential social securities to the religious minorities in the country.

