One of the prime accused in the infamous JEE proxy scam, Pradeep Kumar, was produced in the court on Monday afternoon and has been remanded to ten-day police custody.

Besides arresting Kumar on Sunday, police officials have also seized a laptop and mobile phone.

Kumar has been in under custody of Azara police officials.

Kumar reportedly wrote the examination in place of the Assam JEE topper Neel Nakshatra Das.