Pradyot Deb Barman To Become TTAADC CEM

Leader of the newly floated party Tiprasa Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barman will become the new chief executive member (CEM) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The royal scion who formed the party won 16 out of the 23 seats, while TIPRA’s ally Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) fetched two seats.

In a meeting of the winning candidates of TIPRA and INPT, Debbarma was declared as the next CEM of the Tripura ADC.

The TTAADC election was held for 28 seats out of 30.

The elected members met Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais at the Raj Bhawan for forming the new council. As per reports, there will be no victory programme held. A normal swear-in ceremony will take place.