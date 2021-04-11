Pradyot Deb Barman To Become TTAADC CEM

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
28

Leader of the newly floated party Tiprasa Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barman will become the new chief executive member (CEM) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The royal scion who formed the party won 16 out of the 23 seats, while TIPRA’s ally Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) fetched two seats.

In a meeting of the winning candidates of TIPRA and INPT, Debbarma was declared as the next CEM of the Tripura ADC.

Related News

Guwahati Reports 186 New COVID Cases

Govt Focused More On COVID Testing & Vaccination:…

Fake Aadhaar Card Racket Busted In Dibrugarh, 3 Held

Sikkim CM Gets First COVID Vaccine Shot

The TTAADC election was held for 28 seats out of 30.

 The elected members met Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais at the Raj Bhawan for forming the new council. As per reports, there will be no victory programme held. A normal swear-in ceremony will take place.

You might also like
Entertainment

Oscar Academy to set office in Mumbai

National

UP: Opposition Boycotts Assembly Budget Session

National

PM addresses nation on its 72nd I-Day, announces manned mission to space by 2020

National

Will never forgive Sadhvi Pragya : Modi

Top Stories

Coronavirus “May Never Go Away”: WHO

National

How CAB was defeated, the behind the scene story

Comments
Loading...