Cong Names Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain As Manipur Poll Observers In 2022

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed MP Praydut Bordoloi and MLA Rakibul Hussain as observers of Manipur assembly elections next year.

The 2022 legislative assembly elections to elect 60 members will be held in March.

The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on March 19, 2022.

According to ABP-C Voter survey, the BJP is likely to retain Manipur by winning 32-36 seats, while Congress will continue to be the principal Opposition party with 18-22 seats.

Noteworthy, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), a coalition partner in the BJP-led NDA, has announced it will contest the assembly polls in Manipur.