Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s Health Stable: Family

Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s health condition is now stable, informed Mahanta’s wife Dr. Jayashree Mahanta on Saturday.

The former CM was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday and is undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialist doctor.

He was taken to AIIMS in an air ambulance. The minister has been ill for a long time.

67-year-old Mahanta was admitted to a private hospital late in January from where he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of another hospital due to ailments related to blood pressure.