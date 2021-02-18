Prafulla Mahanta Admitted To AIIMS-Delhi

Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Thursday has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science for his deteriorating health.

Mahanta was taken to AIIMS in an air ambulance. The minister has been ill for a long time.

As per latest reports, Mahanta is undergoing treatment at the Department of Cardialogy. Padmashri recipient neurologist Dr. M.V.Padma Srivastav is also monitoring his heath status.

67-year-old Mahanta was admitted to a private hospital late in January from where he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of another hospital due to ailments related to blood pressure.

Mahanta was the president of the All Assam Students Union (AASU). In 1985 the regional party Asom Gana Parishad emerged out of AASU with Mahanta as its president.

The two time chief minister first sworn in 1985 and later in 1996.