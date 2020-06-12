Pragjyotish Housing Complex Declared Containment Zone

The Kamrup Metro district administration declared Pragjyotish Housing Complex as Containment Zone on Friday. The complex has been declared containment zone as per the demand of the residents of the complex.

The administration said that the families of the M Block of the complex which comprises 320 families will not be able to come into contact with anybody.

It also said that the 16 families residing in the M Block will have to follow all rules and regulations of the containment zone to prevent the spread of COVID-19.