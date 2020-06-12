Pragjyotish Housing Complex Declared Containment Zone

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
1

The Kamrup Metro district administration declared Pragjyotish Housing Complex as Containment Zone on Friday. The complex has been declared containment zone as per the demand of the residents of the complex.

The administration said that the families of the M Block of the complex which comprises 320 families will not be able to come into contact with anybody.

It also said that the 16 families residing in the M Block will have to follow all rules and regulations of the containment zone to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You might also like
National

Modi 2.0 completes its first 100 days

Regional

Himanta counters Gadkari’s comment on Assam highway

National

Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur’s nomination rejected

Regional

Rajen Borthakur wins from Rangapara

Sports

IPL 2019 to kick off from March 23

Regional

Congress calls for 10 hours Dima Hasao bandh today

Comments
Loading...