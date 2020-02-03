Prakash Javadekar alleged Kejriwal as terrorist

In a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP election in-charge Prakash Javadekar said that Kejriwal is a terrorist. Addressing the media here on Monday he said that Kejriwal was asking for proof of being a terrorist.

“Kejriwal is making an innocent face; asking if he is a terrorist, you are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself said you are an anarchist, there is not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist,” said Javadekar.

Kejriwal, on Friday during a public meeting in Chandni Chowk, had reminded the people that the BJP had called him a “terrorist”.

“I am Delhi’s, Chief Minister. While some people have voted for me, some had voted for the BJP and the Congress. I never discriminated against and worked for everyone. All the people in Delhi are my family,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Chandni Chowk. Does that make me a terrorist? Now you have to decide if I am a terrorist or your son. If you feel I am a terrorist, then press lotus (BJP’s election symbol). If you feel I am your son, press broom (AAP’s election symbol) on February 8,” he said.

Earlier BJP MP Parvesh Verma had made a “terrorist” remark targeted at Kejriwal against which AAP party held a silent march in all 70 constituencies in Delhi. “Verma had called Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’ and the statement was endorsed by Manoj Tiwari, the Delhi BJP chief.

The AAP moved the Election Commission and complained against the hate campaign of the BJP and the lack of decorum on their part. AAP has also asked the poll body to take stern action against such hateful remarks.

“Thereafter, the EC banned Verma from campaigning for 96 hours,” the AAP said in a statement.