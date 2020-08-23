Prakash Javadekar Announces SOP For Resuming Film, TV Shooting

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday released a set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for resuming work in the media production industry keeping in mind all the necessary precautions and health protocols.

After consulting with the health and home ministries, the SOPs have been finalized, he said, adding that the release of the SOPs will not only lead to resumption of shooting of films and TV but also generate employment and contribute to the country’s economy.

“I am today very happy to announce that we are today releasing the Standard Operating Procedure for film shooting and TV programme shooting because last six months, many of the country saw a complete closure of this segment of the industry and a few states allowed partial shootings. But, today, we are laying SOP as per the international experience with the consultation of the Home Ministry,” said Javadekar in his official video statement.

Additionally, he said, “This will be welcomed by the film industry because it (the industry) is an important aspect of the economy and it employs millions of people. They were not getting jobs for the last four-five months. We have issued this to facilitate the production activity to resume and in all respects. I am very sure everyone will welcome this and all the states will welcome this.”

As per the SOPs, high risk employees which include those over 60 years will have to take extra precautions and are advised not to be exposed to frontline work requiring contact with people. Masks will be mandatory for all except for those in front of the camara, sanitization norms have to be followed, provisions for protective equipments will have to be adequately available and the use of Aarogya Setu app are among a number of other guidelines issued by the ministry. Crowd management is also a part of the SOPs.

Shooting for films and TV serials were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak since March 25. The unlock process was initiated in June by the government.