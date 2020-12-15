Pramod Bodo Takes Oath as New CEM of BTR

UPPL President Pramod Bodo has sworn-in as the new CEM of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) at a function held at Greenfield, Bodofa Nagar in Kokrajhar on Tuesday.

Taking the oath in Bodo language, Pramod Bodo said that he will work for the people of the region.

On the other hand, Govindo Basumatary took oath as the Deputy Chief of BTC.

After declaring the BTC election results, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has invited the UPPL, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) coalition to form the new autonomous council in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

In the 40-member BTC election, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) won 17 seats, while UPPL bagged 12, BJP won 9 and one each went to Congress and GSP.

On the other hand, Congress was wiped out from the BTC after its lone elected council member joined BJP on Monday evening just before the oath-taking ceremony.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the people of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) had rejected the alliance of Congress and AIUDF.

“Congress won just one seat in this entire election and it couldn’t even get the second position in 39 other seats. People haven’t approved the alliance. People have once again rejected Congress politics in Assam and Northeast. I think the new Mahagathbandhan of Congress and AIUDF has lost the relevant before it was actually taken off,” said Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.