Pramod Boro Declares Kokrajhar As ‘City Of Peace’

Chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Pramod Boro, after assuming office on Tuesday, has announced Kokrajhar as the “City of Peace”.

This was stated by Boro in his official Facebook page on Tuesday. He appealed everyone to grow white roses to give meaning to the name of the city.

“Happy to announce that Kokrajhar as ‘City of Peace’ immediately after the swearing in as 4th Chief of BTR. Humble appeal to all the residents/business establishment/hotels/restaurants etc. of Kokrajhar to grow White Roses as the symbol of the name of the City. Our concerned line department will assist anyone seeking help in this noble task,” he posted on Facebook.

United People’s Party Liberal’s (UPPL) Pramod Boro was sworn-in as the new CEM of BTC on Tuesday. The new council was formed by the UPPL, BJP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP).

The 40-member BTC was ruled by former CEM Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) for the last 17 years.