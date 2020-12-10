Pramod Boro Urges Amit Shah To Provide Security In BTC Polls

Amid the second phase of Bodoland Council Elections in Bodoland Territorial Council’s Kokrajhar and Chirang, United People’s Party Liberal chief Pramod Boro urged union Home Minister to take strict security measures to ensure a fair election.

The request for prompt security measures came after Boro’s convoy was attacked on Wednesday evening.

In the letter, the UPPL chief accused miscreants and party workers of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) for indulging in “acts of violence” and attempts to “create an atmosphere of terror in the region leading to disturbance in the second phase of the elections”.

Boro also said the letter was written as the “administration has been lagging in taking necessary steps” to avert such hostile situations.

Boro urged the Home Minister to provide:

1. Adequate security measures for smooth and peaceful polling so that people can come out without fear and vote on Thursday.

2. Security for safe returns of the ballot boxes after polling.

3. Fool-proof securities of all strong rooms and polling officcials.

4. Tight-security on the counting day on December 12.

5. Strong action on those involved in the attack on him (Boro).