Former Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Pranab Gogoi has been cremated with state honours on Wednesday.

Gogoi breathed his last at the Health City Hospital on Monday night.

He was the Congress MLA of Sivasagar legislative constituency and also served as a minister during the Tarun Gogoi government.

Gogoi was taken to his hometown in Sivasagar after his death where the leaders and well-wishers paid tributes to the leader.