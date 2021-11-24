Pranab Jyoti Das of Assam Rifles Honoured with Shaurya Chakra

Pranab Jyoti Das, Rifleman of 6 Assam Rifles has been honoured with Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his extreme bravery and courage displayed during an operation at Longding in Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam Rifles, while sharing the information in its twitter handle wrote, “Rfn Pranab Jyoti Das of 6 Assam Rifles, on 22 Nov, was decorated with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra for his extreme bravery & courage displayed during an operation in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh in the year 2020.”

During an operation in Arunachal Pradesh in 2020, rifleman Pranab Jyoti Das neutralised two insurgents and was able to safely evacuate one injured soldier.

While sharing a picture on Facebook, the office of the President wrote, “President Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Rifleman Pranab Jyoti Das, 6th Battalion, Assam Rifles. He displayed ferocious and unparalleled fighting spirit by neutralising two insurgents in Arunachal Pradesh and evacuating one injured soldier to safety.”

Rifleman Pranab Jyoti Das was part of an operation in south Arunachal Pradesh which was launched based on a specific intelligence input regarding the presence of six hardcore insurgents.

At 4:10 am, during the search of the target area, rifleman (General Duty) Pranab Jyoti Das spotted an insurgent 70 meters from the target location.

On being challenged, the insurgent tried to break the cordon by firing indiscriminately.

One insurgent was eliminated by Das sensing grave danger to own troops.

The remaining insurgents also opened a heavy volume of fire which resulted in grievous injury to one of the soldiers.

Displaying great tactical acumen rifleman Das in a gallant move came out of cover and evacuated the injured personnel to safety.

Das continued to engage the insurgents from close quarters and eliminated another insurgent.

ALSO READ: 50,000 Tablets Of ‘World is Yours’ Drug Seized In Guwahati