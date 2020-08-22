Pranab Mukherjee “Deeply Comatose”

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee is reported “deeply comatose and continues to be on ventilator support”.

Quoting a hospital bulletin that the President is admitted in, the report said that the condition of the former President remains unchanged, and he is being treated for “respiratory infection”.

The report quoted the said bulletin as saying this morning, “The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support (sic).”

It should be noted that Mukherjee had, two weeks ago, undergone a brain surgery to remove a clot from his brain. Also, he had tweeted on August 10 about him being tested positive for the contagion.