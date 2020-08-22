Top StoriesHealthNational

Pranab Mukherjee “Deeply Comatose”

By Pratidin Bureau
274

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee is reported “deeply comatose and continues to be on ventilator support”.

Quoting a hospital bulletin that the President is admitted in, the report said that the condition of the former President remains unchanged, and he is being treated for “respiratory infection”.

The report quoted the said bulletin as saying this morning, “The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support (sic).”

Related News

Buried Dead Body Recovered in Darrang

Two Dead In Road Mishap In Boko

Garga Chatterjee Apologizes to the People of Assam

Centre Forms National Council For Transgender Persons

It should be noted that Mukherjee had, two weeks ago, undergone a brain surgery to remove a clot from his brain. Also, he had tweeted on August 10 about him being tested positive for the contagion.

You might also like
Regional

Student molested at GU campus

Top Stories

Check ASSAM’s medical preparedness for COVID-19

Regional

Assamese barbers association – Entrepreneur’s Success Story

Regional

WATCH | Dark clouds cover sky over Guwahati

National

Modi to hold talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Top Stories

After cow & Supari, now Fertilizer syndicate with Myanmar

Comments
Loading...