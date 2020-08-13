Pranab Mukherjee in Coma, Vital Parameters Stable: Hospital Sources

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is in a comatose state, but his vital parameters are stable, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Thursday morning.

Mukherjee’s condition remains unchanged and he continues to be on ventilator support, it further said.

The former President was admitted to the R&R hospital after testing positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19. He underwent a brain surgery on Monday after a clot was discovered.

His son Abhijit tweeted on Thursday asking people to stop circulating fake news about Mukherjee’s health. “Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” he said.

Mukherjee’s daughter Shamistha also said that rumours should not be spread about the former President.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” Mukherjee had tweeted on August 10.