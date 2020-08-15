NationalTop Stories

Pranab Mukherjee Shows No Improvement: Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition remains unchanged and he continues to be on ventilator support at the Army hospital in Delhi. Sources in the hospital said that Mukherjee is still critical after he underwent brain surgery on Monday.

In an update on Saturday morning, the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi said, “The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He continues to be on ventilator support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists.”

Before undergoing the brain surgery to remove a blood clot, Pranab Mukherjee had also tested positive for coronavirus the same day. The 84-year-old former President’s health has not worsened further but he remains critical still.

Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee said on Friday night, “Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from the last two days is that though my dads’ condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn’t worsened. There’s little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light.”

