Pranab Mukherjee’s Renal Parameters Slightly Deranged: Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support and is in a deep coma, said the hospital sources.

The doctors attending to Mukherjee said that he is being treated for lung infection but his renal parameters have slightly deranged.

The hospital in a statement said, “Shri Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support.”

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in Delhi cantonment on August 10.

The former President is being treated for respiratory infection, which he developed at the hospital. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for Covid-19 at the time of his admission.

On Tuesday, doctors attending to the former President said his vital parameters were stable.

“There is no change in the medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable,” the hospital had said in a statement.

