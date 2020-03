Assam’s noted journalist Pranay Bordoloi has been hospitalized as he suddenly fell ill while he was in Nemcare hospital for a regular health checkup on Thursday.

However, the doctors of the hospital said the journalist is stable now. Bordoloi is currently out of danger. As per reports, the senior journo may have suffered from heart-related ailments.

Professionally, Bordoloi is a journalist working for Prag News, a Guwahati-based news channel in the capacity of Managing Editor.