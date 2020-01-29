Prashant Kishor expelled from JDU

Janata Dal (United) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expelled two of his closest aides, Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma from the party. This came following weeks of acrimony over their open criticism of his stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

However, Kishor thanked Nitish Kumar in a tweet. “Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you,” he tweeted. On the other hand, Pavan Verma said, “It is a sad day that JDU has become intolerant and can’t face the mirror when tough questions are asked.”

It may be mentioned here that the relationship between Kishor and Kumar soured after Kishor asked the party boss to take a firm stand on the CAA and the NRC. He had also questioned the party’s support to the CAA in parliament even after Nitish Kumar expressed his reservations at a party meeting.