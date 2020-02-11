Prashant Kishor: The man behind AAP’s strategies

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday recorded another victory. His client Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi election with a huge margin for the third consecutive time. After the victory, Prashant Kishor tweeted, “Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!”

Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 11, 2020

According to sources, six months ago Prashant Kishor had made a deal with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to help him in making strategies for the Delhi Assembly election 2020.

Later, Kishor advised Kejriwal to drop the confrontationist attitude and rebrand himself as the development man. After that Kejriwal had stopped targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and focused on the delivery of promises like CCTVs and free bus rides.

Sources said that after the central government announced a new trust to oversee the building of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, a plan was made for AAP. Arvind Kejriwal gave an interview to all the newspapers so that the AAP chief snagged prominent space the next day. Also, Kejriwal had sent his report card to 25,000 homes in every constituency. This was followed by 15,000 personalised letters to the influential voters who mattered the most. These are the part of Kishor’s strategy.

On the other hand, after the politics of polarisation started dominating headlines, Kejriwal started to chant Hanuman Chalisa. A protest march was also planned after BJP MP called Kejriwal a “terrorist”.

It may be mentioned here that on January 29, Janata Dal (United) has expelled Prashant Kishor from their party for raising questions over Nitish Kumar over his stand on Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Now, Kishor’s victory gave Nitish Kumar a clear message ahead of the Bihar election later this year.

Meanwhile, Kishor has the tougher job of helping Mamata Banerjee and DMK’s MK Stalin for the upcoming State Assembly elections. Earlier, he had helped Narendra Modi to win his 2011 Gujrat Assembly election and 2014 Lok Sabha election. In the year 2015, he helped Nitish Kumar; in 2017 he helped Captain Amarinder sing to win Punjab election. In 2019, Kishor helped the YSR Congress Party to win the Andhra Pradesh assembly election.