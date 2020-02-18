Prashant Kishor to Launch Campaign “Baat Bihar Ki” for New Leadership

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was expelled recently from Nitish Kumar’s JDU for opposing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) announced that he will launch a campaign titled “Baat Bihar Ki” from February 20 and reach out to people who believe in need for a new leadership for Bihar.

The aim of the campaign is to mobilize one crore youth over the next 100 days. A forum ‘Youth in Politics’, initiated by Kishor earlier has 2, 38,054 members from Bihar, as per the data of its official website and this time Kishor will look after 1 crore youths. The website states that it is a first-of-its-kind pan-India platform for youth between 18 to 35 years of age to join active electoral politics under the mentorship of Prashant Kishor and I-PAC.

Kishor’s exit from the Nitish Kumar’s party in an election year had sparked speculation of his alliance with opposition parties. After his expulsion from the JDU, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) made an open offer to him. A media reported stated that while Lalu Prasad Yadav was keen to take Kishor’s services, his son Tejashwi turned down the idea.