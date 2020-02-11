Pratibandhi Suraksha Sanstha Stages Protest at Sixmile

The Pratibadi Suraksha Sanstha has staged a protest on Tuesday in front of the office of the Directorate of Medical Education alleging that the advertisement published recently to fill up the various vacant posts at the health and family welfare department do not have any special criteria for the specially-able persons.

Hundreds of specially-abled staged protest alleging that the health department has not allotted any special criteria for the 403 posts in the department. They also alleged that the department has also violated the norms of disability act during the filling of the vacant posts in the health department.

The protestors also termed Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as a deceitful minister.