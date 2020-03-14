Top StoriesRegional

PRATIDIN IMPACT | 623 Contractual Employees Get Regular Pay Scale

By Pratidin Bureau
After a gap of 8 years, the state government decided to provide regular pay scale and other government facilities to 623 contractual supervisors and 12 statistical assistants under the Social Welfare Department.

As per the order, the contractual employees working for Social Welfare Department will now be entitled to get Regular Pay Scale as a permanent employee in the same position.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while chairing a Cabinet meeting in Janata Bhawan, Guwahati on February 12 approved a slew of schemes for the betterment of state government employees. The schemes addressed a host of issues relevant to Social Welfare Department.

