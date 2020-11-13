Pratidin Time Staff Stage Protest Seeking Justice for Parag Bhuyan

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Pratidin protest
120

The journalists and staff of Pratidin Time have staged a sit-in demonstration for an hour demanding justice for Parag Bhuyan who died after a car attacked him mysteriously on Wednesday night at Kakopathar in Tinsukia.

The Pratidin Time staff demanded justice for the journalist and to take strict action against the culprit.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered a CID probe into the incident.

Moreover, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief on the demise of Bhuyan and condemned the incident. Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi wrote, “भाजपा नेताओं के भ्रष्टाचार का पर्दाफ़ाश करने वाले असम के पत्रकार पराग भुइयां की संदिग्ध परिस्थिति में हत्या हो गयी। उनके परिवार को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। असम, मध्य प्रदेश या यूपी, भाजपा शासित राज्यों में सच्ची पत्रकारिता का गला घोटा जा रहा है और तमाशा करने वालों को सुरक्षा मिल रही है”

