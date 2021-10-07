Pratidin Time Viewers Win Exciting Prizes In Durga Mahotsav Season 8 SMS Contest

Ahead of the Durga Mahotsav next week, 24 x 7 Assamese news channel Pratidin Time, conducted season 8 of the SMS contest among its viewers for the last fifteen days.

The contest came to an end on Thursday and few lucky participants have won exciting prizes including a Royal Enfield Bullet, iPhone, washing machine, and refrigerator. Assamese megastar Jatin Bora and editor in chief of Pratidin Time Nitumoni Saikia felicitated the participants and the chief guest of the show was former Assam minister and Principal of NERIM Group of Institutions, Jayanath Sarma.

The participating viewers had to answer questions that featured at the Prime Time show. Thousands of viewers participated in this SMS contest.

The winner of the first prize – a Royal Enfield Bullet – Bharalu resident Paragmani Das. While Krishna Sharma of Bongaigaon and Kamakhya’s Debojit Sharma both won an iPhone each.

The contest was organised in association with NERIM Group of Institutions, business establishment Shreya, and HNS Gold.

