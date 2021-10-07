Pratidin Time Viewers Win Exciting Prizes In Durga Mahotsav Season 8 SMS Contest

AssamGuwahati NewsPratidin Exclusive
By Pratidin Bureau
Pratidin Time

Ahead of the Durga Mahotsav next week, 24 x 7 Assamese news channel Pratidin Time, conducted season 8 of the SMS contest among its viewers for the last fifteen days.

The contest came to an end on Thursday and few lucky participants have won exciting prizes including a Royal Enfield Bullet, iPhone, washing machine, and refrigerator. Assamese megastar Jatin Bora and editor in chief of Pratidin Time Nitumoni Saikia felicitated the participants and the chief guest of the show was former Assam minister and Principal of NERIM Group of Institutions, Jayanath Sarma.

Pratidin Time
Related News

Earthquake Alert: Tremors Felt In Guwahati, Parts Of Assam

Assam Reports 295 New Covid-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

6.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, No Tsunami Alert In Japan

Rajkanya Baruah-Road Accident Case: DCP Subrajyoti Bora…

Pratidin Time

The participating viewers had to answer questions that featured at the Prime Time show. Thousands of viewers participated in this SMS contest.

The winner of the first prize – a Royal Enfield Bullet – Bharalu resident Paragmani Das. While Krishna Sharma of Bongaigaon and Kamakhya’s Debojit Sharma both won an iPhone each.

Pratidin Time

The contest was organised in association with NERIM Group of Institutions, business establishment Shreya, and HNS Gold.

Also Read: Assam Reports 295 New Covid-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Earthquake! Anchor Ducks ON AIR

Assam

COVID19 Assam: Highest single-day spike with 1202 new cases, 777 cases from Guwahati

Top Stories

LOCKDOWN: Economic activities likely to reopen in green & orange zones

National

Delhi: Suspected ISIS Operative Held, IEDs Seized

Top Stories

GUWAHATI: Govt likely to impose Night Curfew from 7 pm

National

Opposition leaders skip meeting on simultaneous polls