Padmashree Pratima Baruah Pandey award, 2020 will be conferred to noted artiste Pabitra Rabha. The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will confer the award on December 27 at Chandmari.

Rabha was also the General Secretary of Tangla Regional Students Union. After receiving the news of conferring the award, he was felicitated by the local organizations at his hometown.