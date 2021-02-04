Praveen Sinha Appointed Acting CBI Chief

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Additional Director Praveen Sinha on Thursday took charge as the acting chief of the agency after the superannuation of incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla, who retired on Wednesday.

Sinha is a Gujarat cadre IPS officer of 1988 batch, Mr Sinha has served in the agency as superintendent of police, deputy inspector general, joint director and additional director in two stints between 2000 and 2021.

Mr Sinha who was tasked to revise the crime manual of the agency after 15 years has also served as the additional secretary in the anti-graft watchdog of the country, the Central Vigilance Commission during 2015-18, NDTV reported.

“He has served at various places in the state in various capacities from ASP to Additional DG. He has also worked as Deputy Director, ACB, Ahmedabad in 1996. Praveen Sinha has been associated with the investigation of various Supreme Court/High Courts entrusted/monitored scams; major bank frauds and financial crimes, serial bomb blasts etc,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The CBI director is chosen by a high-powered committee of the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and Chief Justice of India.