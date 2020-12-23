Prayagraj: 2 Dead, 15 Fell ill After Gas Leakage

Two employees of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) died while 15 others fell ill following an ammonia gas leakage at the plant on Tuesday night.

The employees who fell ill have been admitted to a hospital in the city soon after.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said the plant has been closed and the gas leakage has been stopped and controlled.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragic incident and ordered an investigation to the cause of leakage.