Top StoriesNational

Prayagraj: 2 Dead, 15 Fell ill After Gas Leakage

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy - ANI
78

Two employees of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) died while 15 others fell ill following an ammonia gas leakage at the plant on Tuesday night.

The employees who fell ill have been admitted to a hospital in the city soon after.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said the plant has been closed and the gas leakage has been stopped and controlled.

Related News

“Can Make Vaccine For Mutated COVID In 6 Weeks” – BioNTech

13 Rohingyas Detained In Karimganj

Republic TV Fined 20,000 Pounds By UK Regulator For…

Day 28: Farmer Union Leaders To Meet With Centre Today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragic incident and ordered an investigation to the cause of leakage.

You might also like
Regional

Me-Dam-Me-Phi observed across Assam

Top Stories

“Look At India, It’s Filthy” – Trump At US Presidential…

Regional

Rs. 18.46 lakhs recovered from arrested PWD executive engineer

Regional

Majuli student develops ‘Bicycle’; runs on Fuel

National

PM Modi to Inaugurate UN Convention on Migratory Species today

National

India Crosses China’s Tally of COVID-19 with 85,215 Cases

Comments
Loading...