P&RD Scam: Rajib Parashar Sent to 3-Days Judicial Custody

The RSS leader Rajib Parashar who was involved in the P&RD scam has been sent to 3 days judicial custody on Saturday. He was arrested on Friday by Crime Branch for his alleged involvement in the various job scams.

The Crime Branch sought 5 days custody but the court has given 3-days custody to Parashar.

It may be mentioned that Parashar has been allegedly extorting money from several candidates for various public service recruitment examinations, the crime branch said.

“Parashar was extorting money for recruitment for employment in Railways and other departments as well,” the commissioner of police, adding, “Although, none of the candidates have been hired so far”.

However, Parashar has no association with the parallel investigation on the Assam police state recruitment examination, the Guwahati Commissioner of Police said today while interacted with media.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team conducted a search operation in Parashar’s house in Guwahati’s six mile.



The crime branch has seized a large number of objectionable documents along with a vehicle numbered AS 01 BZ4000.