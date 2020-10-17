P&RD Scam: Rajib Parashar Sent to 3-Days Judicial Custody

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Rajib Parasar Sent to 3-days custody
File Image
109

The RSS leader Rajib Parashar who was involved in the P&RD scam has been sent to 3 days judicial custody on Saturday. He was arrested on Friday by Crime Branch for his alleged involvement in the various job scams.

The Crime Branch sought 5 days custody but the court has given 3-days custody to Parashar.

It may be mentioned that Parashar has been allegedly extorting money from several candidates for various public service recruitment examinations, the crime branch said.

Related News

IndiGo Airlines to Charge Rs 100 for Check-In

Mumbai Court Orders FIR Against Kangana Ranaut

Ganeshguri Flyover to be inaugurated on Oct 22

Assam: RSS Leader Held In Jobs Scam

“Parashar was extorting money for recruitment for employment in Railways and other departments as well,” the commissioner of police, adding, “Although, none of the candidates have been hired so far”.

However, Parashar has no association with the parallel investigation on the Assam police state recruitment examination, the Guwahati Commissioner of Police said today while interacted with media.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team conducted a search operation in Parashar’s house in Guwahati’s six mile.


The crime branch has seized a large number of objectionable documents along with a vehicle numbered AS 01 BZ4000.

You might also like
National

Son of a local Congress leader set to give a tough fight to Congress leader Rahul…

Top Stories

AHSEC Results: Commerce stream sees Highest pass percentage in 10 years

National

Government plans mega event to celebrate first anniversary of GST on July 1

Regional

6 KLF cadres surrender to security forces

Top Stories

French researcher posts successful Covid-19 drug trial

National

Ajit Doval Meets Amit Shah Over J&K Situation

Comments
Loading...