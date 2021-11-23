Pre-Poll Alliance Between RLD And SP Confirmed

RLD president Jayant Singh Chaudhary today confirmed a pre-poll alliance between the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party (SP). Mr. Chaudhary informed that a formal announcement will be made soon and talks on seat-sharing are in the final stages with Akhilesh Yadav.

“No question of going with BJP,” said the RLD chief, Mr. Chaudhary while talking to NDTV, strongly denying any arrangement with the BJP. Hinting that a formal announcement could be expected soon, both the leaders had tweeted pictures with each other.

With the words “Badhte Kadam (advancing steps)” Mr. Chaudhary shared a picture on Twitter of him along with Akhilesh Yadav while Mr. Yadav shared a picture of them shaking hands with a short message, “With Shri Jayant Chaudhary, towards change.”

A decision could be expected by the end of this month, the RLD chief had said earlier.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the two parties had contested in an alliance with Mayawati’s BSP.

To consolidate Muslim and Jat votes in the crucial western UP seats, an alliance between the two for state elections early next year was mooted. After the communal violence in Muzaffarnagar in 2013, relations between the two communities were strained, which helped the BJP take a lead in the region, experts said.

A prolonged farmer’s protest in the area appeared to have brought the two communities back together again. The party reportedly will concede between 30 – 50 seats to the RLD.

ALSO READ: Union Railway Minister Introduces ‘Bharat Gaurav Trains’ To Boost Tourism