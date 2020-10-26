Pre-Poll Survey Predicts NDA’s Sweeping Win In Bihar

Ahead of Bihar’s three-phased electoral battle which is about to commence on October 28, a pre-poll survey by India Today- CSDS – Lokniti has stated the Nitish Kumar-led NDA to have a sweeping win with a clear majority with 133-143 Assembly seats and a vote share of 38 per cent.

The survey findings said that JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will lead the alliance, with 61 per cent voters saying they were satisfied with the Central government and 52 per cent saying they were satisfied with Kumar’s performance.

Though the pre-poll survey shows the NDA alliance — JDU-BJP-HAM-VIP — getting a clear majority, the survey has also shown Kumar’s popularity sliding down and the rise in anti-incumbency against his government, hwoever, the JD(U) chief’s popularity remains the highest, at 31 per cent, though the figure was at 40 per cent in 2015.

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav stood at 27 per cent. Asked whether or not the JD(U) chief deserves another chance, 31 per cent said yes, 26 said no and 34 per cent favoured a new leader. The Chirag Paswan-led LJP, which decided to go solo and not with the NDA, is projected to win two to six seats and a vote share of five to six percent. Another alliance, the Upendra Kushwaha-led Grand Democratic Secular Front (RLSP-BSP-AIMIM-SJDD-SBSP-JPS), is projected to get a vote share of five to seven per cent, a Deccan Chronicle report said quoting the survey results.

Meanwhile, in another survey published by the Times Now – C- Voter predicted that the BJP is likely to emerge as the single-largest party in the party in the state with 77 seats while its ally JD(U) is projected to bag 66 seats.

The Times Now-C-Voter opinion poll covered all of Bihar’s assembly segments (243) and surveyed 30,678 people. The survey was conducted from October 1 to 23.

The RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandan, on the other hand, is predicted to win 87 seats with the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD winning 60 seats and the Congress claiming 16 seats. The other UPA allies are projected to bag 11 seats in the polls while the other NDA allies will secure around 7 seats, a Times of India report cited the opinion poll’s results.